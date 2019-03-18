Popular Topics
Tighten your belts: Motorists could pay 98 cents more for petrol in April

Motorists could be expected to pay an additional 98 cents per litre in April - bringing the cost to R15,80 cents for a litre of fuel.

Petrol gauge. Picture: Public Domain.
Petrol gauge. Picture: Public Domain.
36 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Automobile Association (AA) has warned South Africans to brace themselves for another petrol price increase.

The AA warned on Monday of a possible steep increase in fuel prices for April.

Whilst motorists were still getting accustomed to the recent 74 cents petrol price increase, they could be expected to pay an additional 98 cents per litre in April - bringing the cost to R15,80 cents for a litre of fuel.

Diesel users could be expected to pay up to 70 cents more.

AA spokesperson Layton Beard said: “This predicted increase is quite substantial and will come as a blow to consumers. I think consumers are already embattled and there’ve been a number of other increases, [like] toll fees and electricity fees in the pipeline. This increase in April will sadly be another blow.”

