Three dead in Dutch shooting - Utrecht mayor

-
E-tolls collection company applies for 1,400 default judgments for blacklistingLocal
-
NZ fast tracks identification process for mosque attack victimsWorld
-
Trump complains he is being blamed for New Zealand attackWorld
-
Ramaphosa’s first-hand experience of train commuter woesLocal
-
3 deadly shootings reported in Mitchells Plain over past 24 hoursLocal
-
'This is my love letter to Africa' - Bonang launches her own luxury alcoholLifestyle
Popular Topics
-
E-tolls collection company applies for 1,400 default judgments for blacklistingLocal
-
Ramaphosa’s first-hand experience of train commuter woesLocal
-
3 deadly shootings reported in Mitchells Plain over past 24 hoursLocal
-
'This is my love letter to Africa' - Bonang launches her own luxury alcoholLifestyle
-
Case against SA teacher detained in China dismissedLocal
-
Davies left in the dark during factory visit amid power cutsLocal
Popular Topics
-
Ramaphosa’s first-hand experience of train commuter woesLocal
-
2 ANC WC leaders ditch provincial nominations to 'make way for younger members'Politics
-
GALLERY: All aboard! Ramaphosa's train ride around TshwaneLocal
-
Ramaphosa vows to 'put right' train services after experiencing hours-long delayPolitics
-
Desperate measure: Ebumnandini resident to vote for whoever gives her a toiletPolitics
-
Heads must roll, says Ramaphosa, as train arrives hours latePolitics
-
'Babies are dying'. When will Mnangagwa act on Zimbabwe's death trap hospitals?Opinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The newness of getting away from the newsOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Local solutions can boost healthier food choices in South AfricaOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The ‘c’ word of elections - coalitionsOpinion
-
OPINION: I once had Luke Perry hairOpinion
-
OPINION: The ugly side of the MDC revealedOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Tighten your belts: Motorists could pay 98 cents more for petrol in AprilLocal
-
Steinhoff ex-chairman Wiese open to talks over $4 bln claimBusiness
-
South Africans should brace for more load shedding - EskomBusiness
-
Ramaphosa, Gordhan, Radebe to meet with NUM over Eskom unbundling, poll supportBusiness
-
PIC inquiry resumes with testimony from FSCABusiness
-
State capture inquiry to zoom in on DenelBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Here’s how you can be part of Global Citizen Fellowship ProgrammeLifestyle
-
ANALYSIS: Momo hoax prompts parents to help children deal with scary mediaOpinion
-
Police seek arrest warrant in K-pop sex video scandalLifestyle
-
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie working on a divorce dealLifestyle
-
Emeli Sande reveals her Disney inspirationLifestyle
-
Heidi Klum says she encourages her daughter not to 'pile on' make-upLifestyle
-
Beyonce's new album will have a 'women's rights theme'Lifestyle
-
Dream Kardashian throws birthday party for her father RobLifestyle
-
Lotto results: Saturday 17 March 2019Lifestyle
-
Springbok Women to play Scotland in two Tests in Cape TownSport
-
Team SA under pressure at World GamesSport
-
Afghanistan beat Ireland for historic first Test victorySport
-
Thiem rallies to deny Federer sixth ATP Indian Wells Masters titleSport
-
McIlroy wins Players Championship by one stroke in FloridaSport
-
Teenager Andreescu stuns Kerber to win Indian Wells titleSport
Popular Topics
-
Ramaphosa’s first-hand experience of train commuter woesLocal
-
What we know so far about the Utrecht tram shootingWorld
-
Davies left in the dark during factory visit amid power cutsLocal
-
In 2 minutes - What stage 4 load shedding means for youLocal
-
We’ll know in June if Vicky Momberg is going to jailLocal
-
Egg Boy raises funds for families of Christchurch shootingWorld
-
Team SA under pressure at World GamesSport
-
No township, no vote! Ebumnandini residents threaten election shutdownLocal
-
Special Olympics hits the Yas Links - Abu DhabiSport
-
Understanding the fourth industrial revolution in a South African contextBusiness
-
How to 'treat yo self' and not be a slave to debtLifestyle
-
Actress Gail Mabalane opens up on alopecia diagnosisLifestyle
-
Dealing with loss of a loved one: Nikki Bush on grief, moving onLifestyle
-
Listen as MEC Mazibuko warns staff: 'Give me combi courts or your resignations'Politics
-
Equality Court to test allegations that FNB discriminates against black clientsBusiness
-
Why does Danny K's tweet 'touch your studio'?Local
-
Msimanga says DA can't rule out coalition with EFF in GautengPolitics
-
Is South Africa ready for a coalition government?Politics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
-
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
-
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!Sport
- Mon
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 21°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 13°C
Three dead in Dutch shooting - Utrecht mayor
Armed counter-terrorism police launched a huge manhunt for the attacker, urging local residents in one of the Netherlands' biggest cities to stay indoors in case of further incidents.
UTRECHT - Three people were killed and nine injured in a shooting in the Dutch city of Utrecht, the mayor said Monday, adding that authorities were working on the basis of it being a terror attack.
"At this stage, we can confirm three deaths and nine wounded, three of them seriously," Utrecht Mayor Jan van Zanen said in a video statement on Twitter.
Armed counter-terrorism police launched a huge manhunt for the attacker, urging local residents in one of the Netherlands' biggest cities to stay indoors in case of further incidents.
Police released a picture of the Turkish-born suspect, naming him as 37-year-old Gokman Tanis, and warning people not to approach him.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the incident, just days ahead of local elections, was "deeply disturbing" and police stepped up security at mosques and airports.
Popular in World
-
What we know so far about the Utrecht tram shootingone hour ago
-
Egg Boy raises funds for families of Christchurch shooting3 hours ago
-
US NGO takes aim at Malema for Karima Brown tweet9 days ago
-
Trump complains he is being blamed for New Zealand attack40 minutes ago
-
One dead in possible terror attack on Dutch tram4 hours ago
-
'Multiple wounded' in Dutch tram shooting: police5 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.