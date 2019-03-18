'This is my love letter to Africa' - Bonang launches her own luxury alcohol
Launched on Monday, House of BNG was unveiled at a glamorous event in Johannesburg, offering Brut and Brut Rosé MéthodeCapClassiques (MCCs).
JOHANNESBURG - Elegance, class and luxury are qualities easily identifiable with TV personality and businesswomen Bonang Matheba and she's has bottled it all in her new luxury alcohol beverage.
Launched on Monday, House of BNG was unveiled at a glamorous event in Johannesburg, offering Brut and Brut Rosé MéthodeCapClassiques (MCCs).
The very first black woman to be added to the Méthode Cap Classique Association @bonang_m ❤#HouseOfBNG pic.twitter.com/GFxwUnLYs0— Kaone (@Zuri_Kaone) March 18, 2019
It is here♡♡ thank you @bonang_m #HouseOfBNG pic.twitter.com/jUQasy6fdA— It_luteamo (@ILuteamo) March 18, 2019
“The House of BNG has been a passion project of mine for a long time. It’s no secret that champagne is my favourite drink, so getting the chance to make my own MCC was an opportunity I couldn’t miss out on,” Matheba said.
Matheba explained why she didn't go with classic champagne: “We have some of the world’s best grapes here in South Africa and so I decided to make a Méthode Cap Classique wine – which is made in exactly the same way as champagne but using Cape grapes. This is my love letter to Africa, and I’m excited to introduce it to the world.”
Developed by Cape wine master, Jeff Grier and Matheba, she added that the brand embodies timeless elegance and celebration.
The House of BNG Brut and Brut Roséwill initially be available exclusively at select Woolworths stores nationwide and on Woolworths online, after which it will also be released in other retail stores.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
ANALYSIS: Momo hoax prompts parents to help children deal with scary media
-
Corey Feldman: I can no longer defend Michael Jackson
-
Michael Jackson accused of child sex abuse by former maid
-
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie working on a divorce deal
-
Police seek arrest warrant in K-pop sex video scandal
-
Beyonce's new album will have a 'women's rights theme'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.