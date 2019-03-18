'This is my love letter to Africa' - Bonang launches her own luxury alcohol

Launched on Monday, House of BNG was unveiled at a glamorous event in Johannesburg, offering Brut and Brut Rosé MéthodeCapClassiques (MCCs).

JOHANNESBURG - Elegance, class and luxury are qualities easily identifiable with TV personality and businesswomen Bonang Matheba and she's has bottled it all in her new luxury alcohol beverage.

Launched on Monday, House of BNG was unveiled at a glamorous event in Johannesburg, offering Brut and Brut Rosé MéthodeCapClassiques (MCCs).

The very first black woman to be added to the Méthode Cap Classique Association @bonang_m ❤#HouseOfBNG pic.twitter.com/GFxwUnLYs0 — Kaone (@Zuri_Kaone) March 18, 2019

“The House of BNG has been a passion project of mine for a long time. It’s no secret that champagne is my favourite drink, so getting the chance to make my own MCC was an opportunity I couldn’t miss out on,” Matheba said.

Matheba explained why she didn't go with classic champagne: “We have some of the world’s best grapes here in South Africa and so I decided to make a Méthode Cap Classique wine – which is made in exactly the same way as champagne but using Cape grapes. This is my love letter to Africa, and I’m excited to introduce it to the world.”

Developed by Cape wine master, Jeff Grier and Matheba, she added that the brand embodies timeless elegance and celebration.

The House of BNG Brut and Brut Roséwill initially be available exclusively at select Woolworths stores nationwide and on Woolworths online, after which it will also be released in other retail stores.