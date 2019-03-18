Popular Topics
Teen suspect in Kulani Mathebula murder case to appear in court

Kulani Mathebula was stabbed to death earlier this month while on his way to school.

Mondeor High School pupil Kulani Mathebula, who was stabbed to death while on his way to school, has been remembered by his fellow schoolmate and Gauteng Education Department officials during a memorial service in Soweto on 15 March. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Mondeor High School pupil Kulani Mathebula, who was stabbed to death while on his way to school, has been remembered by his fellow schoolmate and Gauteng Education Department officials during a memorial service in Soweto on 15 March. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
51 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A 15-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Monday in connection with the murder of a Mondeor High School pupil.

Kulani Mathebula was stabbed to death earlier this month while on his way to school.

Two other teenagers have been arrested for the killing and appeared in the regional court last week, where the matter was remanded to allow the teens to undergo a psychological evaluation.

The pair have been released into the care of their parents.

WATCH: 'Every dream he had was taken away' - Mondeor High Pupil Memorial

