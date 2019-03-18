Teen suspect in Kulani Mathebula murder case to appear in court

Kulani Mathebula was stabbed to death earlier this month while on his way to school.

JOHANNESBURG - A 15-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Monday in connection with the murder of a Mondeor High School pupil.

Two other teenagers have been arrested for the killing and appeared in the regional court last week, where the matter was remanded to allow the teens to undergo a psychological evaluation.

The pair have been released into the care of their parents.

