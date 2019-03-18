Still no arrests in Lavender Hill triple murder case

The two men and a woman were shot and killed in a gang-related attack over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - No arrests have been made at this stage in the murder of three people in Lavender Hill.

The two men and a woman were shot and killed in a gang-related attack over the weekend.

The police's Andre Traut said: “The circumstances are being investigated and any person with information is kindly requested to contact the police.”