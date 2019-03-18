State capture inquiry to zoom in on Denel

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission is expected to shift its focus from Eskom to Denel, another state-owned enterprise, on Monday morning.

The inquiry has spent weeks hearing evidence about corruption and mismanagement at the power utility, with current and former employees testifying about unlawful deals that the company secured with the Gupta family's businesses.

State arms company Denel is expected to come under the microscope on Monday at the state capture commission.

The inquiry is expected to hear evidence from the deputy director-general at the Department of Public Enterprises, Kgathatso Tlhakudi.

The company has been financially crippled over the past few years due to maladministration and allegations of corruption.

It's also one of the SOEs that was allegedly captured by individuals linked to the Gupta family.