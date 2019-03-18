Springbok Women to play Scotland in two Tests in Cape Town

It's their first home Tests since 2013 when they beat Uganda in East London.

CAPE TOWN - The Springbok Women will face Scotland in two Test matches in Cape Town in September/October this year.

It's been a good week for women's rugby I'm South Africa as the announcement follows last week’s news that a women’s tournament has been added to the Cape Town Sevens for 2019.

The two Tests will be hosted at the City Park Sports Grounds in Athlone on consecutive Saturdays, 28 September and 5 October 2019.