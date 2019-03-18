Sindiso Magaqa murder: Senior KZN ANC leader, 4 others to appear in court
The former ANC Youth League secretary was ambushed in a hail of bullets along with two councillors in July 2017.
DURBAN - Senior KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress (ANC) leader and Harry Gwala District Mayor Mluleki Ndobe, his municipal manager, a businessman and two others are expected to appear in court on Monday in connection with the murder of Sindiso Magaqa.
The former ANC Youth League secretary was ambushed in a hail of bullets, along with two councillors in July 2017.
Magaqa later died in hospital in September but his cause of death remains contested, with his family maintaining that he was poisoned, while police claim that he succumbed to his gunshot wounds.
Late last year, an alleged hitman was arrested and has since abandoned his bail application.
Sources have told Eyewitness News that 30-year-old Sibusiso Ncengwa, who is one of the men believed to have pulled the trigger in July 2017, has been “singing like a bird” to authorities.
This is understood to be an attempt to secure a lighter sentence.
Meanwhile, the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal said that it is still trying to establish the facts around Ndobe’s arrest.
Spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu: “At this point, we are unaware of the details of what is actually happening. We are not aware if comrade Ndobe is being taken in for questioning to further assist with the investigation of the case or if he is being charged for a particular crime.”
Ndobe, who used to be the KZN ANC’s deputy provincial secretary, also features third on the party’s list for the provincial legislature ahead of the polls on 8 May.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
