Separate major power outage hits JHB

As a result, many suburbs were expected to remain without power even after scheduled outages.

Pylons, electricity, load shedding. Image: Pexels.
Pylons, electricity, load shedding. Image: Pexels.
11 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - If load shedding isn’t bad enough, a separate major outage affecting most of northern Johannesburg is sure to ruin your day.

Just as power was returning after rolling blackouts on Monday afternoon, a high voltage power line feeding most of the substations in the north of Johannesburg tripped.

As a result, many suburbs were expected to remain without power, even after scheduled outages.

City Power’s Isaac Mangena said they were fixing the problem.

“This has caused outages in most northern suburbs of Johannesburg. We have dispatched our team of technicians and we should be restoring power later this afternoon.”

Below are some of the suburbs affected:

• Strydom Park
• Bromhof
• Ferndale
• Kensington B
• Bryanston
• Bordeaux
• Beverley Gardens
• Windsor
• Cresta
• Linden
• Kelland
• Blairgowrie
• Randparkridge
• Malanshof
• Robindale
• Fountainbleau
• Noordwyk

At the same time, technicians from the City of Tshwane were busy replacing stolen cables at the hospital substation in Pretoria west. The theft impacted on the power supply to Danville, Philip Nel Park and Elandspoort suburbs.

It was estimated that repairs will be concluded by midnight.

On the Eskom front, stage 4 load shedding was expected to last until about 11pm.

