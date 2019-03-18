Ramaphosa vows to 'put right' train services after experiencing hours-long delay

President Cyril Ramaphosa travelled with residents from Soshanguve to Tshwane central on Monday, with the 50 kilometer trip lasting more than three hours due to technical faults.

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has given train commuters an undertaking that he will make sure that Prasa pulls up it socks and improve what he calls unacceptable service at train stations.

The president says that he is appalled by the late arrival of the locomotives, as well as the general lack of security and service.

"We saw for ourselves how bad the train service is."

President Ramaphosa wanted to experience what thousands of South Africans go through when they travel to work during peak traffic and that’s just what he got.

#ANCtrainDrive Ramaphosa: It is unacceptable that a 50km trip took as 4 hours per train. This must be corrected. Heads must roll. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 18, 2019

#ANCtrainDrive Ramaphosa: This has a negative impact on the economy. We must fix this. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 18, 2019

#ANCtrainDrive Ramaphosa: We demand that this must come to an end. We will raise this sharply with Prasa. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 18, 2019

#ANCtrainDrive Ramaphosa: We need more trains. I want to do this more regularly. This is a national problem. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 18, 2019

The president, with Gauteng Premier David Makhura and the ANC’s election campaign head Fikile Mbalula were stuck on a train which arrived late at Mabopane station in Soshanguve and was three hours late at Pretoria station.

Ramaphosa says this is unacceptable.

"We cannot accept it. In a period of renewal, we are repairing things, we are putting things right, so this is one of those things that must be put right."

He also raised issues regarding a lack of security, the shocking state of bathrooms, overcrowded trains and other services.

The presidents says that he will urgently speak to state-owned rail agency Prasa to ensure that these problems are addressed throughout the country.