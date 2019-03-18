Ramaphosa, Gwede drum up ANC support with Tshwane rail commuters
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to start at Mabopane station and the party’s national chair Gwede Mantashe will be at Daanboom station in Mamelodi.
TSHWANE - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa and national chairperson Gwede Mantashe are interacting with commuters on Monday morning as they hop on trains in Tshwane as part of the party's election campaign.
The rest of the ANC’s top six cancelled at the eleventh hour.
Ramaphosa has arrived in the area while the corridor leading to the train platform is lined with people wearing yellow ANC T-shirts bearing Ramaphosa’s picture.
The president is expected to start his morning at Mabopane station while Mantashe will be at Daanboom station in Mamelodi.
From there, they are expected to interact with residents at Bosman station before ending off their Tshwane tour.
The aim of the blitz campaign is to encourage Tshwane residents to vote the ANC back into power.
In 2016, the Democratic Alliance (DA) won the majority votes and took over the city.
The ANC hopes to govern the capital city again.
#ANCtrainDrive Ramaphosa has arrived at Mabopane station. pic.twitter.com/xo1JDLODSB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 18, 2019
#ANCtrainDrive Head of elections Fikile Mbalula posing for a picture. pic.twitter.com/fFV72d6Dyu— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 18, 2019
#ANCtrainDrive The ANC leaders are at various train stations across Tshwane for its train station blitz drive. pic.twitter.com/qiOaYZiHvU— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 18, 2019
#ANCtrainDrive President Cyril Ramaphosa will be taking the train from Mabopane station to Bosman station this morning. pic.twitter.com/EnJThPTwXq— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 18, 2019
