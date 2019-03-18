Ramaphosa: Govt working closely with Eskom to end load shedding

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
Go

Ramaphosa: Govt working closely with Eskom to end load shedding

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he continues to receive daily updates on the grid and has prioritised the stabilisation of Eskom.

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
25 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - While South Africans face another consecutive day of stage 4 load shedding, President Cyril Ramaphosa says that government is working closely with Eskom to end the inconvenience and disruptions caused by the ongoing blackouts.

Ramaphosa says he continues to receive daily updates on the grid and has prioritised the stabilisation of Eskom.

The president has noted Eskom’s efforts to restore power to the Cahora Bassa hydroelectric system in Mozambique in the wake of a powerful cyclone.

• How to check your load shedding schedule

The system usually contributes 1,000 megawatts to South Africa’s grid and government says the cut off in supply contributed to the implementation of stage 4 load shedding, which is the level at which Eskom tries to pre-empt a national blackout.

Ramaphosa says the South African National Defence Force is on standby to help Eskom transport equipment required to repair any damaged infrastructure.

In South Africa, Eskom is attending to other supply disruptions caused by the collapse of its generation units at its coal-fired stations while South Africans wait for updates in order to plan around the outages.

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA