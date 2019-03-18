Ramaphosa: Govt working closely with Eskom to end load shedding
President Cyril Ramaphosa says he continues to receive daily updates on the grid and has prioritised the stabilisation of Eskom.
JOHANNESBURG - While South Africans face another consecutive day of stage 4 load shedding, President Cyril Ramaphosa says that government is working closely with Eskom to end the inconvenience and disruptions caused by the ongoing blackouts.
Ramaphosa says he continues to receive daily updates on the grid and has prioritised the stabilisation of Eskom.
The president has noted Eskom’s efforts to restore power to the Cahora Bassa hydroelectric system in Mozambique in the wake of a powerful cyclone.
The system usually contributes 1,000 megawatts to South Africa’s grid and government says the cut off in supply contributed to the implementation of stage 4 load shedding, which is the level at which Eskom tries to pre-empt a national blackout.
Ramaphosa says the South African National Defence Force is on standby to help Eskom transport equipment required to repair any damaged infrastructure.
In South Africa, Eskom is attending to other supply disruptions caused by the collapse of its generation units at its coal-fired stations while South Africans wait for updates in order to plan around the outages.
#EskomLoadshedding President Cyril Ramaphosa on the SANDF being deployed to Mozambique to help with relief efforts and Eskom. BD pic.twitter.com/3CCe2dzNpV— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 17, 2019
#LoadShedding stage four continues till Tuesday. BD pic.twitter.com/UXaeBdw5zk— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 17, 2019
