Ramaphosa: Govt working closely with Eskom to end load shedding

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he continues to receive daily updates on the grid and has prioritised the stabilisation of Eskom.

JOHANNESBURG - While South Africans face another consecutive day of stage 4 load shedding, President Cyril Ramaphosa says that government is working closely with Eskom to end the inconvenience and disruptions caused by the ongoing blackouts.

Ramaphosa says he continues to receive daily updates on the grid and has prioritised the stabilisation of Eskom.

The president has noted Eskom’s efforts to restore power to the Cahora Bassa hydroelectric system in Mozambique in the wake of a powerful cyclone.

• How to check your load shedding schedule

The system usually contributes 1,000 megawatts to South Africa’s grid and government says the cut off in supply contributed to the implementation of stage 4 load shedding, which is the level at which Eskom tries to pre-empt a national blackout.

Ramaphosa says the South African National Defence Force is on standby to help Eskom transport equipment required to repair any damaged infrastructure.

In South Africa, Eskom is attending to other supply disruptions caused by the collapse of its generation units at its coal-fired stations while South Africans wait for updates in order to plan around the outages.