PIC inquiry resumes with testimony from FSCA

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has resumed on Monday morning with testimony from the regulatory authority, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).

Several witnesses have so far testified about former CEO Dan Matjila’s conduct and the pressure he exerted when it came to securing certain investments, in particular, the Ayo deal.

WATCH LIVE: PIC inquiry resumes