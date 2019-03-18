NTA hopes Vadi reverses decision to close Soweto routes, taxi ranks

Gauteng Transport MEC Ismail Vadi announced the shut down on Friday for 90 days to ensure commuter safety following deadly conflicts between two associations.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Taxi Alliance says it hopes that Gauteng Transport MEC Ismail Vadi will reverse his decision to close some routes and taxi ranks in Soweto.

Vadi announced the shut down on Friday for 90 days to ensure commuter safety following deadly conflicts between two associations.

The taxi alliance said after lengthy discussions with those involved, they've reached an agreement.

Spokesperson Theo Malele said the next step is to convince Vadi to reopen the ranks.

"We are hopeful that while the MEC has actually gone through the operational agreement signed by these two parties he would be satisfied. But at least, there is something tangible on a mid-term and long-term basis. On a mid-term basis, these people will be working closely together."

