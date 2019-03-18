'Multiple wounded' in Dutch tram shooting: police

Local media showed photographs of masked, armed police and emergency vehicles surrounding a tram that had stopped near a road bridge.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands - Several people were wounded in a shooting on a tram in the Dutch city of Utrecht on Monday, police said, with local media reporting counter-terrorism police at the scene.

"A shooting occurred on the 24 Oktoberplein in Utrecht... Multiple people have been injured. The surrounding area has been cordoned off and we are investigating the matter," Utrecht police said on Twitter.

"It is a shooting incident in a tram. Several trauma helicopters have been deployed to provide help."

Local media showed photographs of masked, armed police and emergency vehicles surrounding a tram that had stopped near a road bridge.

Tram traffic in the area was halted, operator Qbuzz was quoted as saying by the ANP news agency.