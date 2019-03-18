Mthethwa welcomes arrest of suspect in R8m 'Living Legends' theft case

In January, the Living Legends Legacy Programme announced that the amount, deposited into their account by the Arts Department, was syphoned off.

JOHANNESBURG - Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has welcomed the arrest of a suspect in the case of the R8 million which was stolen from the Living Legends Trust.

The programme was formed by the department in 2015 to honour the living legends of the arts, culture and heritage sector. The Legends include the likes of Letta Mbulu, Dr Wally Serote, Abigail Kubheka, Dr Esther Mahlangu, Nomhle Nkonyeni, Don Mattera and Dr John Kani.

The R8 million was deposited into the Trust's FNB account in the same month that it was stolen.

The suspect, a man whose permanent address is in Johannesburg, was arrested in by the Hawks in Durban on Saturday.

“I stated this in January and I am stating it once more that theft of such grand scale has occurred is in itself atrocious. But that this theft has occurred against this nation’s living legends, our living treasures - whom the Department of Arts and Culture is supporting precisely because as a nation we owe them so much - leaves me in shocked disbelief.

"It is therefore with great relief that I have received the news that a suspect is now in custody. I have full confidence that the law will now take its course."

Mthethwa says his department is engaging with FNB, as it has to account as to how a bank account that is "subject to stringent controls in addition to existing strict banking regulations could be compromised in this manner".