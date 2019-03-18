Mthethwa welcomes arrest of suspect in R8m 'Living Legends' theft case
In January, the Living Legends Legacy Programme announced that the amount, deposited into their account by the Arts Department, was syphoned off.
JOHANNESBURG - Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has welcomed the arrest of a suspect in the case of the R8 million which was stolen from the Living Legends Trust.
In January, the Living Legends Legacy Programme announced that the amount, deposited into their account by the Arts Department, was syphoned off.
The programme was formed by the department in 2015 to honour the living legends of the arts, culture and heritage sector. The Legends include the likes of Letta Mbulu, Dr Wally Serote, Abigail Kubheka, Dr Esther Mahlangu, Nomhle Nkonyeni, Don Mattera and Dr John Kani.
The Living Legends Legacy Programme, a government initiative launched to help veterans of the performing arts empower the youth, announced that R8 million has been stolen from their fund.
The R8 million was deposited into the Trust's FNB account in the same month that it was stolen.
The suspect, a man whose permanent address is in Johannesburg, was arrested in by the Hawks in Durban on Saturday.
“I stated this in January and I am stating it once more that theft of such grand scale has occurred is in itself atrocious. But that this theft has occurred against this nation’s living legends, our living treasures - whom the Department of Arts and Culture is supporting precisely because as a nation we owe them so much - leaves me in shocked disbelief.
"It is therefore with great relief that I have received the news that a suspect is now in custody. I have full confidence that the law will now take its course."
Mthethwa says his department is engaging with FNB, as it has to account as to how a bank account that is "subject to stringent controls in addition to existing strict banking regulations could be compromised in this manner".
Popular in Local
-
Heads must roll, says Ramaphosa, as train arrives hours late
-
Eskom load shedding at crisis levels, says energy expert
-
How to check your load-shedding schedule
-
Gordhan: Everything possible being done to stabilise Eskom
-
Don't be caught in the dark. How to check your area's load shedding schedule
-
Ramaphosa, Gordhan, Radebe to meet with NUM over Eskom unbundling, poll support
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.