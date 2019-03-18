Load shedding has put 'unnecessary pressure' on JMPD - Sun
Officials will be deployed not only during peak hours but also during quieter hours in the day.
JOHANNESBURG - More Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers will be deployed in and around the city to help ease the traffic congestion caused by load shedding.
South Africa has experienced rolling blackouts since the second week of March, with the intensity escalating to stage 4.
The city says the current blackouts have left many traffic lights down, resulting in heavy traffic congestion.
“Eskom’s load shedding has put unnecessary pressure on our already stretched metro policing capacity. As of the morning of 18 March, we had deployed a total of 153 metro police officers and traffic points men across the city to direct traffic and this deployment is set to increase as we receive more complaints in the coming days," said MMC for Public Safety Michael Sun.
JMPD crime prevention units within each region have increased patrols in order to deter any opportunistic crime such as smash-and-grabs which may occur due to the congested traffic. Motorists are urged to be more vigilant by ensuring their bags, cell phones and valuables are kept out of sight.
