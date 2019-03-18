Khloe Kardashian says Tristan Thompson is 'good dad'
The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star recently split from the NBA star after he was allegedly caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods.
LONDON - Khloe Kardashian admits Tristan Thompson is a "good" father to their daughter True and the tot will "never" be put in the middle of the pair.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently split from the NBA star after he was allegedly caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods, but despite their differences, she insisted she will never put their 11-month-old daughter True in "the middle" of their problems.
A fan tweeted: "@khloekardashian hunny keep raising your daughter the best way you know how. All she needs is her mom. You're doing great. Keep ya head up. (sic)"
Kardashian responded: "Thank you love! You're so very sweet. But he is a good dad to her. My sweet and special baby True will NEVER be put in the middle of him and I. I can promise that (sic)."
The 34-year-old reality star recently blamed the cheating scandal on Thompson - after previously accusing Woods - and explained that she has to "move on" with her life.
She wrote: "This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I'm a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn't have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn't such a shock as the first time. What's been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me.
"Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan's fault. I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True. (sic)"
Meanwhile, the Revenge Body host's best friend, Malika Haqq, recently praised how her pal was coping in a difficult time.
She said: "Khloe is good. She's doing really good."
And Haqq absolutely adores True and has confessed she spoils her rotten.
She added: "It's the best thing ever. True is the cutest, smallest, brown version of Khloe I could have asked for ... You just don't say no to True. It's actually kind of difficult. So yes, I spoil her."
