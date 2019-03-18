Here’s how you can be part of Global Citizen Fellowship Programme

Powered by BeyGOOD, it will take in a maximum of 15 youngsters for a five-phase programme for a period of a year while getting paid.

JOHANNESBURG - If you thought the Global Citizen movement ended with the 2 December concert, think again.

The organisation has launched the Global Citizen Fellowship Programme, which will target young people between the ages of 18 and 28 in the creative, campaigns, rewards and marketing industries.

Powered by BeyGOOD - an initiative founded by Beyoncé Knowles, the fellowship will take in a maximum of 15 youngsters for a five-phase programme for a period of a year while getting paid.

The first four phases of the programme will cover leadership, advocacy, international development and global citizenship. Participants will take part in a series of masterclasses and educational field trips designed to help them develop into value-based, community-driven leaders.

The final phase will provide participants with the skills and resources needed to help them secure work after completing the fellowship programme, and give them the best possible chance of achieving both their personal and broader social goals.

But for the top students from that group, they will be given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to travel to New York City in September 2019, where they will experience the iconic Global Citizen Festival, which takes place in Central Park every year, and work with the international Global Citizen team.

Eligibility criteria:

- Ages 18-28 (by time of application),

- South African citizens and permanent residents only,

- applicants should have a matric qualification at a minimum,

- applicants should be able to prove that they are active Global Citizens, either through the work they do in their communities or through Global Citizen’s website and/or app (Google Play StoreOR App Store),

- applicants should be available full-time from 1 May 2019 - 30 April 2020,

- family household income of under R120 000, and/or families that are headed by a single parent,

- those from minority and underrepresented communities are strongly encouraged to apply.

All applicants are required to answer the following questions:

- How do you identify with BeyGOOD as a Global Citizen?

- How would becoming a fellow assist you to positively impact your country?

- What specific issues are you taking action on and why?

How to apply:

- Applicants can choose between submitting 2-3-minute videos of themselves which can either be emailed to fellowship@globalcitizen.org or sent via WhatsApp to +27 63 639 1122.

- Those who prefer writing can submit a 500-700 word written response.

- Please attach a copy of your valid South African ID or passport (including the relevant visa).

Applications close at midnight on 29 March 2019.