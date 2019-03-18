-
Health Dept plays down concerns over malaria outbreak in SA
Despite experts warning that there may be a rise in cases because of a lack of urgency in dealing with cases, the department said its working with countries in the region to ensure there isn’t an outbreak.
JOHANNESBURG - The Health Department says there shouldn’t be any concern of a malaria outbreak in South Africa.
Despite experts warning that there may be a rise in cases because of a lack of urgency in dealing with cases, the department said that it is working with countries in the region to ensure there isn’t an outbreak.
The department said a malaria-free continent is possible by 2020.
Director for malaria at the department, Dr Patrick Moonasar: “We don’t look at malaria independently. We work very close with countries such as Zimbabwe and Mozambique. I don’t think we need to create any alarm at the moment. We are watching the situation very carefully and have monitoring systems in place.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Timeline
-
Mlungisi Madonsela's family calls for probe into claim hospital turned him away33 days ago
-
Fund battling Aids, TB and malaria seeks $14bn to invigorate fight65 days ago
-
‘Paramedics carrying guns on duty to protect themselves sends wrong message’78 days ago
-
AG raises red flags over provincial depts’ state of finances117 days ago
