Health Dept plays down concerns over malaria outbreak in SA

Despite experts warning that there may be a rise in cases because of a lack of urgency in dealing with cases, the department said its working with countries in the region to ensure there isn’t an outbreak.

JOHANNESBURG - The Health Department says there shouldn’t be any concern of a malaria outbreak in South Africa.

Despite experts warning that there may be a rise in cases because of a lack of urgency in dealing with cases, the department said that it is working with countries in the region to ensure there isn’t an outbreak.

The department said a malaria-free continent is possible by 2020.

Director for malaria at the department, Dr Patrick Moonasar: “We don’t look at malaria independently. We work very close with countries such as Zimbabwe and Mozambique. I don’t think we need to create any alarm at the moment. We are watching the situation very carefully and have monitoring systems in place.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)