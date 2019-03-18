Hawks studying SSA report, to act against anyone implicated
President Cyril Ramaphosa released the report about a week ago which found state spies conducted operations at the behest of the executive.
PRETORIA - The Hawks say that action will be taken against anyone implicated in the report on the State Security Agency once it has properly studied the document.
President Cyril Ramaphosa released the report about a week ago, which found that state spies conducted operations at the behest of the executive.
The panel recommended that criminal prosecution should follow.
The Hawks' Hangwani Mulaudzi said that the unit’s boss Godfrey Lebeya is empowered to open a criminal complaint against the implicated parties.
WATCH: Inside intelligence: What does the report on the State Security Agency reveal?
However, he said that Lebeya is still studying the high-level panel report and will make a decision once he is finished.
The report has implicated former State Security ministers, Siyabonga Cwele and David Mahlobo, in abusing the SSA’s resources for political ends.
Several politicians and organisations which were allegedly spied on have called on the authorities to act swiftly.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
