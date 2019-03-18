Guptas, Ashu Chawla could be stripped of SA citizenship

The committee has completed its probe into the Gupta family’s early naturalisation and has made a number of recommendations, which include criminal charges and amendments to the Citizenship Act and regulations.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s Home Affairs Committee wants criminal charges to be laid against the Gupta family and associate Ashu Chawla for submitting false information in their early naturalisation applications.

The committee has completed its probe into the Gupta family’s early naturalisation and has made a number of recommendations, which include criminal charges and amendments to the Citizenship Act and regulations.

The committee says misrepresentation of social contributions, as well as the improper procedure being followed as far as the renunciation of the Guptas’ Indian nationality, should be grounds to revoke their citizenship.

In its report the committee also says that it appears Rajesh Gupta may have had the ability to influence decisions taken by former Home Affair Minister Malusi Gigaba and the reason therefore should be properly investigated. It says South Africa and India commissions were consulted on the investment claims made by the family.

It further states that Chawla’s fraudulent and corrupt activities related to both early naturalisation, as well as facilitating illegal visas for Indian nationals, should be considered by the minister as grounds for the revocation of Chawla’s South African citizenship.

The committee’s findings will be tabled before the National Assembly for adoption this week.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)