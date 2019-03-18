Gordhan: Everything possible being done to stabilise Eskom
The power utility says that it has a shortage of generating capacity which has plunged the country into stage 4 load shedding throughout the weekend and on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - National Treasury and the Public Enterprises Department have committed to helping Eskom fast-track the procurement of essential goods and services needed to urgently repair units at local power stations.
Besides coal supply issues and breakdowns at power stations, South Africa also lost 1,000 megawatts from the Cahora Bassa hydroelectric system in Mozambique due to the cyclone in that country.
Cash-strapped Eskom has been asking for more money and applying for tariff increases and now that it is battling to keep the lights on, government has stepped in.
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said everything possible is being done to normalise the electricity supply and Treasury has committed to assist Eskom to rehabilitate and repair the damage at local power stations.
Gordhan also says a closer examination is required of the quality of coal delivered.
A technical review team began its work last week and will continue monitoring operations at power plants this week to determine the measures that are needed to prevent further breakdowns.
But for now, South Africa will continue to experience stage 4 load shedding for the rest of the day.
#LoadShedding stage four continues till Tuesday. BD pic.twitter.com/UXaeBdw5zk— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 17, 2019
