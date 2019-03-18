Popular Topics
Gill Packham sustained sustained 3 blows to her skull, court told

Packham’s husband, Rob, was on trial for her murder on Monday.

FILE: Robin and Gill Packham. Picture: Facebook.com
FILE: Robin and Gill Packham. Picture: Facebook.com
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has heard evidence about skull injuries murdered Constantia resident Gill Packham sustained before and after her death.

Packham’s husband, Rob, was on trial for her murder on Monday.

The trial was in its second week after hearing evidence from the couple’s daughter, a southern suburbs neighbourhood watch member, and a Diep River resident, among others, last week.

Holding a plastic skull, doctor Louise Friedling testified that Packham sustained three blows to her skull which probably caused her death.

Friedling said the considerable force with which Packham was struck was enough to fracture two of the strongest and hardest bones in the body found in the head and facial area.

The injury to the right-hand side of her skull was sustained at or around the time of death, while the blow to the left-hand side occurred post-mortem.

Packham’s body was found in the boot of her burnt-out BMW at the Diep River Station on 22 February 2018.

During his testimony last week, Diep River resident Keenan Thomas placed the accused near the station on the night his wife’s car was found alight.

