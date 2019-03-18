Gill Packham sustained sustained 3 blows to her skull, court told

-
Case against SA teacher detained in China dismissedLocal
-
Davies left in the dark during factory visit amid power cutsLocal
-
'Big losses' for manufacturing industry amid load sheddingLocal
-
Three dead in Dutch shooting - Utrecht mayorWorld
-
Gill Packham sustained sustained 3 blows to her skull, court toldLocal
-
2 ANC WC leaders ditch provincial nominations to 'make way for younger members'Politics
-
Appointment of Zuma's lawyer at Denel 'came as surprise'Local
-
Separate major power outage hits JoburgLocal
-
GALLERY: All aboard! Ramaphosa's train ride around TshwaneLocal
-
Ramaphosa vows to 'put right' train services after experiencing hours-long delayPolitics
-
Desperate measure: Ebumnandini resident to vote for whoever gives her a toiletPolitics
-
Heads must roll, says Ramaphosa, as train arrives hours latePolitics
-
ANC's Letsatsi-Duba: We've made mistakes but ANC in process of renewalPolitics
-
Deputy Public Enterprises DG in state capture inquiry hot seatPolitics
-
'Babies are dying'. When will Mnangagwa act on Zimbabwe's death trap hospitals?Opinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The newness of getting away from the newsOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Local solutions can boost healthier food choices in South AfricaOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The ‘c’ word of elections - coalitionsOpinion
-
OPINION: I once had Luke Perry hairOpinion
-
OPINION: The ugly side of the MDC revealedOpinion
-
Tighten your belts: Motorists could pay 98 cents more for petrol in AprilLocal
-
Steinhoff ex-chairman Wiese open to talks over $4 bln claimBusiness
-
South Africans should brace for more load shedding - EskomBusiness
-
Ramaphosa, Gordhan, Radebe to meet with NUM over Eskom unbundling, poll supportBusiness
-
PIC inquiry resumes with testimony from FSCABusiness
-
State capture inquiry to zoom in on DenelBusiness
-
ANALYSIS: Momo hoax prompts parents to help children deal with scary mediaOpinion
-
Police seek arrest warrant in K-pop sex video scandalLifestyle
-
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie working on a divorce dealLifestyle
-
Emeli Sande reveals her Disney inspirationLifestyle
-
Heidi Klum says she encourages her daughter not to 'pile on' make-upLifestyle
-
Beyonce's new album will have a 'women's rights theme'Lifestyle
-
Dream Kardashian throws birthday party for her father RobLifestyle
-
Lotto results: Saturday 17 March 2019Lifestyle
-
Soulja Boy released from jailLifestyle
-
Springbok Women to play Scotland in two Tests in Cape TownSport
-
Team SA under pressure at World GamesSport
-
Afghanistan beat Ireland for historic first Test victorySport
-
Thiem rallies to deny Federer sixth ATP Indian Wells Masters titleSport
-
McIlroy wins Players Championship by one stroke in FloridaSport
-
Teenager Andreescu stuns Kerber to win Indian Wells titleSport
-
In 2 minutes - What stage 4 load shedding means for youLocal
-
We’ll know in June if Vicky Momberg is going to jailLocal
-
Egg Boy raises funds for families of Christchurch shootingWorld
-
Team SA under pressure at World GamesSport
-
No township, no vote! Ebumnandini residents threaten election shutdownLocal
-
Special Olympics hits the Yas Links - Abu DhabiSport
-
CT Carnival in one minute: Dazzling performers & bright lightsLocal
-
Minister Dlodlo speaks on MEC Faith Mazibuko's angry rantsLocal
-
Understanding the fourth industrial revolution in a South African contextBusiness
-
How to 'treat yo self' and not be a slave to debtLifestyle
-
Actress Gail Mabalane opens up on alopecia diagnosisLifestyle
-
Dealing with loss of a loved one: Nikki Bush on grief, moving onLifestyle
-
Listen as MEC Mazibuko warns staff: 'Give me combi courts or your resignations'Politics
-
Equality Court to test allegations that FNB discriminates against black clientsBusiness
-
Why does Danny K's tweet 'touch your studio'?Local
-
Msimanga says DA can't rule out coalition with EFF in GautengPolitics
-
Is South Africa ready for a coalition government?Politics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
-
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
-
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!Sport
Gill Packham sustained sustained 3 blows to her skull, court told
Packham’s husband, Rob, was on trial for her murder on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has heard evidence about skull injuries murdered Constantia resident Gill Packham sustained before and after her death.
Packham’s husband, Rob, was on trial for her murder on Monday.
The trial was in its second week after hearing evidence from the couple’s daughter, a southern suburbs neighbourhood watch member, and a Diep River resident, among others, last week.
Holding a plastic skull, doctor Louise Friedling testified that Packham sustained three blows to her skull which probably caused her death.
Friedling said the considerable force with which Packham was struck was enough to fracture two of the strongest and hardest bones in the body found in the head and facial area.
The injury to the right-hand side of her skull was sustained at or around the time of death, while the blow to the left-hand side occurred post-mortem.
Packham’s body was found in the boot of her burnt-out BMW at the Diep River Station on 22 February 2018.
During his testimony last week, Diep River resident Keenan Thomas placed the accused near the station on the night his wife’s car was found alight.
