E-tolls collection company applies for 1,400 default judgments for blacklisting

The ETC said since about May last year it had been issuing between 2,000 and 4,000 summons to e-toll users who had ignored notices to cough up.

Picture: Twitter.
Picture: Twitter.
28 minutes ago

PRETORIA - The Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) says it has applied to the courts for about 1,400 default judgments against road users who have failed to pay their e-toll fees and have ignored court summons to settle their accounts.

The ETC, which collects e-tolls on behalf of the South African National Roads Agency, said since about May last year it had been issuing between 2,000 and 4,000 summons to e-toll users who had ignored notices to cough up.

A default judgment results in the person automatically being blacklisted.

ETC chief executive Coenie Vermaak said more than 15,000 summonses had been sent to court for e-toll users who had not settled their accounts.

“The absolute worse thing is to ignore the summons. What we have seen over the last two months is that summons that got ignored, we have received default judgments by the courts and the automatic impact of that default judgement is blacklisting.”

Vermaak said about 1,400 default judgments had been applied for, of which 26 had been granted so far.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse questioned why these default judgments were being obtained against motorists while there was a pending challenge to the lawfulness of e-tolls.

