Dutch police arrest Utrecht shooting suspect
Police had earlier said they were searching for Turkish-born suspect Gokmen Tanis, 37, and issued a picture of him.
UTRECHT - Dutch police on Monday arrested the suspect in a shooting on a tram in the city of Utrecht in which three people were killed, a police chief said.
"We have just been informed that the suspect has been arrested," Utrecht police chief Rob van Bree told a news conference.
The head of the Dutch national counter-terrorism service, Pieter-Jaap Aalbersberg, confirmed "the arrest of the main suspect for the shooting".
He said authorities had lowered the threat level in Utrecht from the maximum level five as a result of the arrest.
