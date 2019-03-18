Dirco calls for donations to help countries hit by Cylcone Idai

The department is calling on businesses, NGOs and civil society for donations to help those affected.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) says it will continue to monitor its teams in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi as they battle Cyclone Idai.

At least 100 killed people in total have been killed in the cyclone.

Spokesperson Ndhivuwo Mabaya said: “We will continue to monitor the situation this whole week. We’re also calling on South Africans who find that their relatives are affected to call our 24-hour call centre and we’ll continue to engage with the teams on the ground.”

ZIM DECLARES STATE OF DISASTER

The authorities in Zimbabwe say at least 64 people are now known to have died in Cyclone Idai this weekend and the toll could rise yet further.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has declared a state of disaster in the affected areas and has had to hurry back from an official trip to the United Arab Emirates.

Local Government Minister July Moyo told a local radio station that at least 64 people have been confirmed dead.

Moyo said some of the bodies had been found floating in rivers.

Soldiers on Sunday finally reached a school in Chimanimani that had been cut off by the storm - a 13-year-old pupil and a security guard had already died.

Some roads in the east just aren't safe: the tarmac collapsed near Chipinge when top government official Nick Mangwana tried to reach the area on Sunday.

On Sunday night, river levels were reported to be rising in the central Wedza District with more rain forecast the challenge is going to be reaching those affected with medicine, food and at least temporary shelter.