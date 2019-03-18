Deputy Public Enterprises DG in state capture inquiry hot seat

The Zondo commission of inquiry is hearing evidence from the deputy director-general at the Department of Public Enterprises, Kgathatso Tlhakudi.

JOHANNESBURG - The inquiry has spent weeks hearing evidence about corruption and mismanagement at Eskom, with current and former employees testifying about unlawful deals that the company secured with the Gupta family's businesses.

The focus shifts to Denel.

