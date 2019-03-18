Dept: Eskom's capacity to build up power reserves has diminished

The Public Enterprises Ministry says that Eskom does not have the capacity to deal with the current power supply crisis on top of all its other troubles.

Cyclone Idai in Mozambique has contributed significantly to load shedding.

The two lines that supply power from Cahora Bassa in Mozambique went offline.

Cahora Bassa exports 1,200 megawatts of electricity into the country’s power grid.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan's spokesperson Adrian Lackay said that Eskom's ability to build up power reserves has diminished since last year.

"So, when you have a crisis like Cahora Bassa for a natural disaster or when you have four big units collapsing or going off the grid because of a breakdown and unplanned outages, you really have a crisis."

Lackay said that the problem now is how to restore the power utility's capability to generate enough electricity to have a reserve margin for when a crisis hits.

"They have installed capacity of some 45,000 megawatts. The country needs about 29,000 to 30,000 megawatts a day. But because of the poor state of our plants, we hardly get to 30,000 a day. An urgent priority would be to get power units back online that can help to alleviate the stage 4 load shedding."

