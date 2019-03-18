Data shows angle of attack similar in Boeing 737 crashes - source
Graphs of the two sets of data are 'very, very simliar,' the person said on Monday, asking not to be identified because the matter is still in the early stages of investigation.
PARIS - Investigators probing the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX jet eight days ago have found strong similarities in the ‘angle of attack’ data recorded by the doomed aircraft’s cockpit recorder and data from a Lion Air jet of the same model that crashed in October, a person familiar with the matter said.
Graphs of the two sets of data are “very, very simliar,” the person said on Monday, asking not to be identified because the matter is still in the early stages of investigation.
The angle is a key flight parameter that must remain narrow enough to preserve lift and avoid an aerodynamic stall.
A flight deck computer’s response to readings from an apparently faulty angle-of-attack sensor is at the centre of an ongoing probe into the Lion Air disaster.
The similarity between the two data readings on the Ethiopian and Lion Air flights will be subjected to further investigation, the person said.
Ethiopian and other investigators were not immediately available for comment.
Popular in Africa
-
Mozambique president says cyclone death toll could exceed 1,000
-
At least 64 dead in Zim in Cyclone Idai, state of disaster declared
-
OPINION: What a failed Joburg project tells us about mega cities in Africa
-
At least 89 dead in Zimbabwe as Cyclone Idai leaves trail of destruction
-
At least 157 dead in Zimbabwe, Mozambique in Cyclone Idai
-
Mozambicans scramble to save themselves after cyclone Idai
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.