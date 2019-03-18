Popular Topics
DA leader Maimane dismisses Brett Herron's defamation claim as 'frivolous'

Brett Herron who's now the Good party's secretary general is suing Maimane for allegedly calling him corrupt and a racist during a radio interview the DA leader did in December.

DA Leader Mmusi Maimane addresses the media on the steps of the National Assembly following the delivery of the 2019 Budget speech. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
DA Leader Mmusi Maimane addresses the media on the steps of the National Assembly following the delivery of the 2019 Budget speech. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has dismissed a former party official's defamation claim as frivolous.

Brett Herron, who's now the Good party's secretary general, is suing Maimane for allegedly calling him corrupt and a racist during a radio interview the DA leader did in December.

Maimane's spokesperson, Azola Mboniswa, said that his lawyers are dealing with the matter.

“Mr Maimane’s lawyers are aware of the matter and will consider all available options. Mr Maimane will be opposing this.”

Herron is demanding R2 million in damages from Maimane.

"I've really tried to avoid approaching the courts but at some point you have to draw a line in the sand and say that this is not acceptable and that your name and integrity needs to be protected."

