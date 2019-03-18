CT motorist fears using N2 highway section, wants better safety features
Several weeks back, two metro police officers and a motorist came under attack on the highway near the Borcherds Quarry turn-off.
CAPE TOWN - Some motorists who frequently use the N2 tell Eyewitness News that they fear for their lives when using a section of road frequently plagued by criminals.
Several weeks back, two metro police officers and a motorist came under attack on the highway near the Borcherds Quarry turn-off.
Officials had stopped to help the driver whose vehicle had struck rocks placed on the road.
Somerset West resident Ida Torres was targeted in a smash and grab on the N2 three years ago and to this day, she's still fearful and carries Tasers and spray devices with her.
Torres runs tours which require her to collect and drop off tourists at the airport but fearing for her safety she refuses to use the highway after 9pm, to the detriment of her business.
“I had to take out extra insurance. Every morning you ask yourself if you will be able to make it home tonight.”
Torres said authorities must urgently do something to curb attacks: “When you enter George, there is a huge beautiful fence along George on the N2 and I wonder why can’t they do it along the N2 from Somerset to Cape Town.”
Meanwhile, Cape Town law enforcement said officers have responded to more than 300 crimes committed over the past three months.
The City of Cape Town says the South African National Roads Agency needs to help in coming up with a security plan.
