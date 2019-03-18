City Power: Electricity restored to most JHB suburbs

A high voltage power line feeding most of the substations in the area tripped when electricity was restored after load shedding.

JOHANNESBURG - City Power says electricity has been restored to many of Johannesburg's northern suburbs following Monday afternoon’s disruptions.

Eskom implemented stage 4 load shedding for a third consecutive day with blackouts expected to last until about 11pm.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said they were still working on restoring power in all affected areas.

“We’ve got our technicians currently attending to all these problems and we have no ETR [Evaluation Team Report] as of yet.”