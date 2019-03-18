Case against SA teacher detained in China dismissed

Estelle Lotter and her son Caleb have been living in the facility for nearly eight months after she was arrested for not having a work permit.

CAPE TOWN - An East London woman who has been in a Chinese detention facility since August has been notified that she's free to leave.

She was initially told that she would be appearing in court as a witness against the fraudulent recruitment agency who had hired her as an English teacher.

Lotter's since been informed that the case has been dismissed due to lack of evidence.