Brazilian stock index top 100,000 points for first time

Rand weakens on power cuts, stocks riseBusiness
Seven shot dead during polls in Bangladesh hills - policeWorld
Dutch police arrest Utrecht shooting suspectWorld
Who is responsible for preserving indigenous languages?Lifestyle
Officials were pressured to approve Denel Asia deal, Zondo Commission toldBusiness
France to ban 'yellow vest' protests if violent groups take part - PMWorld
WC dam levels show improvement but drought not over yetLocal
SA can’t be open for business when the lights are out, says Cape ChamberBusiness
Brace yourself for stage 4 load shedding on TuesdayBusiness
WC ANC to hold elective conference after May electionsPolitics
'This is unacceptable': Ramaphosa wants Prasa to improve services immediatelyPolitics
Ramaphosa’s first-hand experience of train commuter woesLocal
2 ANC WC leaders ditch provincial nominations to 'make way for younger members'Politics
GALLERY: All aboard! Ramaphosa's train ride around TshwaneLocal
Ramaphosa vows to 'put right' train services after experiencing hours-long delayPolitics
'Babies are dying'. When will Mnangagwa act on Zimbabwe's death trap hospitals?Opinion
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The newness of getting away from the newsOpinion
ANALYSIS: Local solutions can boost healthier food choices in South AfricaOpinion
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The ‘c’ word of elections - coalitionsOpinion
OPINION: I once had Luke Perry hairOpinion
OPINION: The ugly side of the MDC revealedOpinion
'Big losses' for manufacturing industry amid load sheddingLocal
Tighten your belts: Motorists could pay 98 cents more for petrol in AprilLocal
Steinhoff ex-chairman Wiese open to talks over $4 bln claimBusiness
Khloe Kardashian says Tristan Thompson is 'good dad'Lifestyle
David Beckham admits using phone while driving, police sayLifestyle
'This is my love letter to Africa' - Bonang launches her own luxury alcoholLifestyle
Here’s how you can be part of Global Citizen Fellowship ProgrammeLifestyle
ANALYSIS: Momo hoax prompts parents to help children deal with scary mediaOpinion
Police seek arrest warrant in K-pop sex video scandalLifestyle
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie working on a divorce dealLifestyle
Emeli Sande reveals her Disney inspirationLifestyle
Heidi Klum says she encourages her daughter not to 'pile on' make-upLifestyle
Injured Suarez to miss China Cup for UruguaySport
Uefa probe Ronaldo for 'improper conduct' over 'cojones' goal celebrationSport
Springbok Women to play Scotland in two Tests in Cape TownSport
Team SA under pressure at World GamesSport
Afghanistan beat Ireland for historic first Test victorySport
Thiem rallies to deny Federer sixth ATP Indian Wells Masters titleSport
What we know so far about the Utrecht tram shootingWorld
Davies left in the dark during factory visit amid power cutsLocal
In 2 minutes - What stage 4 load shedding means for youLocal
We’ll know in June if Vicky Momberg is going to jailLocal
Egg Boy raises funds for families of Christchurch shootingWorld
Team SA under pressure at World GamesSport
No township, no vote! Ebumnandini residents threaten election shutdownLocal
Special Olympics hits the Yas Links - Abu DhabiSport
Understanding the fourth industrial revolution in a South African contextBusiness
How to 'treat yo self' and not be a slave to debtLifestyle
Actress Gail Mabalane opens up on alopecia diagnosisLifestyle
Dealing with loss of a loved one: Nikki Bush on grief, moving onLifestyle
Listen as MEC Mazibuko warns staff: 'Give me combi courts or your resignations'Politics
Equality Court to test allegations that FNB discriminates against black clientsBusiness
Why does Danny K's tweet 'touch your studio'?Local
Msimanga says DA can't rule out coalition with EFF in GautengPolitics
Is South Africa ready for a coalition government?Politics
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!Sport
Brazilian stock index top 100,000 points for first time
The Ibovespa, the country's main index in Sao Paulo, has increased by more than 13% since Bolsonaro took power on 1 January.
RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazilian stocks topped 100,000 points for the first time on Monday, on hopes for progress in President Jair Bolsonaro's promised pro-market reforms.
The Ibovespa, the country's main index in Sao Paulo, has increased by more than 13% since Bolsonaro took power on 1 January.
The new record coincides with Bolsonaro's visit to Washington where he will meet with his US counterpart Donald Trump.
It also comes after Friday's successful auction of concessions to 12 regional airports that was seen as the first major test of foreign investor confidence in the far-right leader's market-friendly agenda.
Bolsonaro has made privatizing state-owned companies and overhauling the costly pension system key planks of his policy to reduce soaring public debt and regain investor faith in Latin America's largest economy.
Dutch police arrest Utrecht shooting suspect48 minutes ago
What we know so far about the Utrecht tram shooting3 hours ago
Three dead in Dutch shooting - Utrecht mayor4 hours ago
Trump complains he is being blamed for New Zealand attack3 hours ago
Brexit chaos as speaker rules May must change her plan to get another voteone hour ago
US NGO takes aim at Malema for Karima Brown tweet9 days ago
