Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie working on a divorce deal
The Hollywood couple is said to be working on a bifurcated judgment, which will allow the courts to officially declare them as single.
LONDON - Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are working on a bifurcated judgment, which will see them officially divorced.
The Hollywood couple is said to be working on a bifurcated judgment, which will allow the courts to officially declare them as single. The duo has been working on the terms of their divorce behind closed doors, The Blast reports.
It was revealed in December that Pitt and Jolie have reached a custody agreement with regards to their six kids.
Samantha Bley DeJean, Jolie's attorney, said: "A custody arrangement was agreed two weeks ago, and has been signed by both parties and the judge. The agreement, which is based on the recommendations of the child custody evaluator, eliminates the need for a trial. The filing and details of the agreement are confidential to protect the best interests of the children."
In 2018, Jolie - who married Pitt in 2014 - was ordered by a judge to allow her children to spend more time with their father or risk losing custody.
The judge told her at the time: "If the minor children remain closed down to their father and depending on the circumstances surrounding this condition, it may result in a reduction of the time they spend with [Jolie] and may result in the Court ordering primary physical custody to [Pitt]."
Back in April, it was claimed that the pair's divorce was being finalised.
A source said: "The terms of the divorce are now agreed. They are being finalised by both legal teams but will be filed within weeks. It's a huge turnaround from where the marriage ended, especially given the claims Angelina made against Brad, but they are now on pretty good terms. Both decided it was crucial for the children that they had a respectful relationship. The key thing is that they agree to custody sharing, with Brad having access and working with Angelina on logistic issues about work and travel. There were rumours the divorce was being called off, but that's not the case."
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Corey Feldman: I can no longer defend Michael Jackson
-
Powerball results: Friday, 15 march 2019
-
Michael Jackson accused of child sex abuse by former maid
-
Dream Kardashian throws birthday party for her father Rob
-
Heidi Klum says she encourages her daughter not to 'pile on' make-up
-
Beyonce's new album will have a 'women's rights theme'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.