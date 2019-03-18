Brace yourself for stage 4 load shedding on Tuesday
The power utility says it’s still struggling with capacity shortages.
CAPE TOWN - Eskom has announced that stage 4 load shedding will continue until 11pm tonight, followed by stage 2 load shedding until 9am on Tuesday morning.
Tuesday will be a dark day for South Africans with stage 4 load shedding that would be implemented from 9am which would again last until 11pm.
The power utility said that they were still struggling with capacity shortages.
#PowerAlert 1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 18, 2019
Monday, 18 March 2019
Eskom to continue with loadshedding
Eskom is currently implementing Stage 4 rotational
loadshedding which commenced at 09h00 and will continue until 23h00 today @CityPowerJhb @City_Ekurhuleni @CityofCT @eThekwiniM @CityTshwane @TrafficSA pic.twitter.com/HdRaFTpE3R
Rolling blackouts intensified over the weekend due to diesel shortages and power supply from Mozambique’s Cahorra Bassa project being cut in a devastating tropical cyclone.
Eskom's acting head of generation Andrew Etzinger said on Monday it could take up to a week to address the myriad problems plaguing the power system.
"We’ve got to make sure that the unprecedented eight at the moment is brought down to 7.65. We’ve got to get the pain going down. We’ll shortly be implementing a surveillance programmes, to pick up these faults before they materialise."
Additional reporting by Monique Mortlock.
Popular in Business
-
Eskom load shedding at crisis levels, says energy expert
-
South Africans should brace for more load shedding - Eskom
-
'Big losses' for manufacturing industry amid load shedding
-
Ramaphosa: Govt working closely with Eskom to end load shedding
-
Tighten your belts: Motorists could pay 98 cents more for petrol in April
-
Don't be caught in the dark. How to check your area's load shedding schedule
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.