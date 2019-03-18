Brace yourself for stage 4 load shedding on Tuesday

The power utility says it’s still struggling with capacity shortages.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom has announced that stage 4 load shedding will continue until 11pm tonight, followed by stage 2 load shedding until 9am on Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be a dark day for South Africans with stage 4 load shedding that would be implemented from 9am which would again last until 11pm.

The power utility said that they were still struggling with capacity shortages.

#PowerAlert 1

Monday, 18 March 2019



Eskom to continue with loadshedding



Eskom is currently implementing Stage 4 rotational

loadshedding which commenced at 09h00 and will continue until 23h00 today @CityPowerJhb @City_Ekurhuleni @CityofCT @eThekwiniM @CityTshwane @TrafficSA pic.twitter.com/HdRaFTpE3R — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 18, 2019

Rolling blackouts intensified over the weekend due to diesel shortages and power supply from Mozambique’s Cahorra Bassa project being cut in a devastating tropical cyclone.

Eskom's acting head of generation Andrew Etzinger said on Monday it could take up to a week to address the myriad problems plaguing the power system.

"We’ve got to make sure that the unprecedented eight at the moment is brought down to 7.65. We’ve got to get the pain going down. We’ll shortly be implementing a surveillance programmes, to pick up these faults before they materialise."

Additional reporting by Monique Mortlock.