'Big losses' for manufacturing industry amid load shedding
The minister was speaking on Monday at an announcement of a R12 million investment in TV manufacturing in the area of Atlantis by Hisense electronics company.
CAPE TOWN - Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies says load shedding is having a negative impact on the manufacturing industry and future investments, but that government is working on the issues.
Davies was speaking on Monday at an announcement of a R12 million investment in TV manufacturing in the area of Atlantis by Hisense electronics company.
#HisenseAtlantis Davis says load shedding is having a negative impact on the manufacturing industry and future investments. During the visit the lights went out. KP pic.twitter.com/yuJiXG33G7— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 18, 2019
In a perfectly timed moment of irony, the lights went out during the minister’s visit.
At the factory in Atlantis, more than 3,800 appliances are manufactured daily. However, when load shedding occurs, the machines are switched off and production stops. Staff members put down their tools and get redirected to training.
Mark Dammert of Hisense said: “That has a domino effect, for example, if we promised to pay a particular retailer, we are not paying. You promise to have ready 10,000 fridges but you only have 5,000. There are penalties. So, there are big losses when it comes to load shedding.”
Davis said his department was concerned about the impact on businesses. He added that government was working on addressing the issue.
“When we have interruptions like this, whatever the cause may be, we know that there will be a cost. We are talking to the team here to see if there’s anything we can support them with to try to get out of these problems.”
Popular in Local
-
How to check your load-shedding schedule
-
Eskom load shedding at crisis levels, says energy expert
-
Separate major power outage hits Joburg
-
South Africans should brace for more load shedding - Eskom
-
Heads must roll, says Ramaphosa, as train arrives hours late
-
In 2 minutes - What stage 4 load shedding means for you
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.