Banking union Sasbo 'worried' about digitisation of industry
The union has encouraged employees who are facing retrenchments at several banks to consider using their severance packages and other payouts to fund start-ups.
JOHANNESBURG - Banking union Sasbo says that while it is worried about the future of the industry in light of digitisation, the change also brings about new opportunities for employees who face an uncertain future.
Last week, Standard Bank announced 1,200 jobs could be on the line as it begins to streamline its retail business with plans to close 91 branches across the country over the next few months.
Earlier this month, Absa entered into Section 189 negotiations with Sasbo, with 827 jobs on the line.
The union has encouraged employees who are facing retrenchments at several banks to consider using their severance packages and other payouts to fund start-ups.
Assistant general-secretary Eugene Ebersohn said: "But we’ve also been telling our members that these changes are coming in and the first thing a banking employee should do is be willing to change and then secondly, focus on skills. If you do a repetitive job, those are the types of jobs that will become dangerous to be in."
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Business
-
Eskom load shedding at crisis levels, says energy expert
-
Ramaphosa: Govt working closely with Eskom to end load shedding
-
Gordhan meets with Eskom board, management as rolling blackouts continue
-
Gordhan: Everything possible being done to stabilise Eskom
-
Mozambique cyclone to blame for stage 4 load shedding, says Eskom
-
What stage 4 load shedding means for you
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.