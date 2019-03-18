At least 64 dead in Zim in Cyclone Idai, state of disaster declared
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has declared a state of disaster in the affected areas and has had to hurry back from an official trip to the United Arab Emirates.
HARARE - The authorities in Zimbabwe say at least 64 people are now known to have died in Cyclone Idai this weekend and the toll could rise yet further.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has declared a state of disaster in the affected areas and has had to hurry back from an official trip to the United Arab Emirates.
Local Government Minister July Moyo told a local radio station that at least 64 people have been confirmed dead.
Moyo said that some of the bodies had been found floating in rivers.
Soldiers on Sunday finally reached a school in Chimanimani that had been cut off by the storm - a 13-year old pupil and a security guard had already died.
Some roads in the east just aren't safe: the tarmac collapsed near Chipinge when top government official Nick Mangwana tried to reach the area on Sunday.
On Sunday night, river levels were reported to be rising in the central Wedza District with more rain forecast the challenge is going to be reaching those affected with medicine, food and at least temporary shelter.
Popular in Africa
-
Ramaphosa deploys army to Mozambique to help with recovery efforts
-
More than 100 dead after cyclone hits Mozambique, Zimbabwe
-
Zimbabweans rally to help those affected by Cyclone Idai
-
OPINION: What a failed Joburg project tells us about mega cities in Africa
-
Funerals for Ethiopia crash victims but little to bury
-
Cyclone Idai lashes Mozambican port, hits communications
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.