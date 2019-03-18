At least 64 dead in Zim in Cyclone Idai, state of disaster declared

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has declared a state of disaster in the affected areas and has had to hurry back from an official trip to the United Arab Emirates.

HARARE - The authorities in Zimbabwe say at least 64 people are now known to have died in Cyclone Idai this weekend and the toll could rise yet further.

Local Government Minister July Moyo told a local radio station that at least 64 people have been confirmed dead.

Moyo said that some of the bodies had been found floating in rivers.

Soldiers on Sunday finally reached a school in Chimanimani that had been cut off by the storm - a 13-year old pupil and a security guard had already died.

Some roads in the east just aren't safe: the tarmac collapsed near Chipinge when top government official Nick Mangwana tried to reach the area on Sunday.

On Sunday night, river levels were reported to be rising in the central Wedza District with more rain forecast the challenge is going to be reaching those affected with medicine, food and at least temporary shelter.