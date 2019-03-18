Appointment of Zuma's lawyer at Denel 'came as surprise'

JOHANNESBURG - The deputy director general at the Department of Public Enterprises Kgathatso Tlhakudi has told the Zondo commission there were concerns when former President Jacob Zuma’s lawyer, Daniel Mantsha, was appointed the chairperson of the Denel board.

Mantsha, who was appointed as chairman in 2015, has been implicated in allegations of state capture with his tenure being marred by financial irregularities and maladministration.

Denel is one of the state-owned entities that was allegedly captured by individuals linked to the controversial Gupta family.

Mantsha was appointed by former Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown to the position, but resigned last year when Pravin Gordhan took over.

Tlhakudi testified that Mantsha’s appointment was surprising.

“Mr Mantsha was at some point struck off the roll of attorneys. That doesn’t seem to be a good background to bring [someone like that] to chair an entity like Denel.”