ANC's Letsatsi-Duba: We've made mistakes but ANC in process of renewal
ANC national executive committee member Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba met with residents in Saldanha Bay and Paternoster to address issues relating to unemployment, housing and fishing quotas.
CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) heavyweights crisscrossed the Western Cape campaigning over the weekend.
Among them was State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba, who met with residents in Saldanha Bay and Paternoster to address issues relating to unemployment, housing and fishing quotas.
In her capacity as ANC national executive committee member, Letsatsi-Duba visited the region, bringing the party's election promises with her.
She said many locals have lost hope: "The people here are very despondent, they are very angry. They’ve lost hope and they’ve been telling us that they are not going to vote because their lives have remained worse than the previous years."
Letsatsi-Duba said she reminded residents to vote, as it's the only way their living conditions can change.
"We are saying to them we have made mistakes in the past, but we are in the process of renewal and everybody must embrace this renewal to build the country and grow the economy."
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
