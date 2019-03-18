Afghanistan beat Ireland for historic first Test victory

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
Go

Afghanistan beat Ireland for historic first Test victory

Rahmat Shah and Ihsanullah Janat scored the fifties for the war-torn country as they chased down 147 for victory on day four in Dehradun, India.

Afghan cricketers celebrate their historic Test win over Ireland on 18 March 2019. Picture: @ACBofficials/Twitter
Afghan cricketers celebrate their historic Test win over Ireland on 18 March 2019. Picture: @ACBofficials/Twitter
25 minutes ago

DEHRADUN - Afghanistan's cricket team claimed a historic first Test win on Monday as they beat Ireland by seven wickets.

Rahmat Shah and Ihsanullah Janat scored the fifties for the war-torn country as they chased down 147 for victory on day four in Dehradun, India.

Afghanistan were steered to their target by a 139-run partnership between Shah, who made 76, and debutant Janat, who hit an unbeaten 65.

Shah, a top-order batsman, registered his second fifty of the match after making 98 in Afghanistan's first innings score of 314.

With three needed to win, Afghanistan lost Shah and then Mohammad Nabi in successive deliveries before Hashmatullah Shahidi came to the crease and hit the winning boundary to trigger celebrations in the Afghanistan camp.

Ace spinner Rashid Khan, who is second in the ICC one-day international rankings, had played a key role in the historic win by taking five wickets on Sunday's day three to help dismiss Ireland for 288 in their second innings.

Khan returned career-best figures of five for 82 to stall Ireland's resurgence after Andy Balbirnie and Kevin O'Brien had hit gritty half-centuries.

Balbirnie made 82 and O'Brien 56 before a 10th-wicket 58-run partnership between James Cameron-Dow and Tim Murtagh set up the potentially tricky chase for the Afghans.

Spinner Andy McBrine had opener Mohammad Shahzad caught behind for two in the final session on day three before Janat and Shah played out the last few overs.

The batsmen were tested by the Ireland bowlers early in Monday's morning session with Janat surviving a reprieve on 18.

Stuart Thompson spilled an easy catch at extra cover off George Dockrell and Janat cashed in alongside the in-form Shah.

Paceman Yamin Ahmadzai and spinner Mohammad Nabi took three wickets each on the opening day to bowl out Ireland for 172.

Shah and skipper Asghar Afghan, who made 67 to steer their team to a crucial first-innings lead of 142.

For Ireland Tim Murtagh stood out with scores of 54 not out and 27 batting at number 11.

It was Afghanistan's second Test outing after making their debut last year when they lost to India inside two days in Bangalore. Ireland have also played two five-day games.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA