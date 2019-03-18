7 arrested for mob attack on man outside Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital
JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested seven people who allegedly attacked a man outside the Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital in Krugersdorp.
It’s understood the youths arrived at the facility in two taxis on Sunday, accusing the man of murder before beating him outside the casualty ward.
Residents of Munsieville on the West Rand, where the man is accused of stabbing someone to death, then staged a protest demanding that police free the suspects.
Angry community members in Munsieville want the seven arrested men to be released, insisting that the mob attack was justified.
The victim, who is believed to be in a critical condition after he was assaulted by the large crowd of armed men outside the hospital, has been accused of murder, a claim that police are looking into.
The seven people who have been arrested are only facing charges of malicious damage to property and not assault.
The Police’s Gloria Maswanganye said: “Seven suspects arrived and two taxis were used in a commission of crime were confiscated [sic].”
The suspects are expected to appear in court on Monday.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
