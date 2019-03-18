3 deadly shootings reported in Mitchells Plain over past 24 hours

The first shootings occurred in Lentegeur late on Sunday night.

CAPE TOWN – There have been at least three deadly shootings in Mitchells Plain over the past 24 hours.

The first shootings occurred in Lentegeur late on Sunday night. A 57-year-old man was gunned down.

In the second incident, a 30-year-old man was shot and killed in the same area.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says there was a third shooting that also occurred in Lentegeur.

“In another shooting incident, a 23-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded. Police are following up on possible leads in an effort to bring the perpetrators to book.”