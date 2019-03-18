2 more suspects arrested over mob attack at Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital

Seven people were arrested after the mob of armed youngsters dragged the patient out of hospital and severely assaulted him.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested two more suspects who are believed to have been part of a group that attacked a man outside the Dr Dadoo Hospital in Krugersdorp on Sunday.

Their arrests sparked a protest in Munsieville on Sunday afternoon with residents demanding the release of the suspects, insisting the attack was justified as the man had been accused of murder.

Police Gloria Maswanganyi said: “Two more suspects were arrested for malicious damage to property. In total, there are nine suspects arrested for malicious damage to property.”