2 ANC WC leaders ditch provincial nominations to 'make way for younger members'
Acting ANC provincial leader Khaya Magaxa and provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs were both high on the list of provincial ANC members headed for the House.
CAPE TOWN - Two of the African National Congress' (ANC) most influential Western Cape leaders have ditched nominations for positions in the provincial legislature and for more cushy jobs in the benches of the National Assembly.
Acting ANC provincial leader Khaya Magaxa and provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs were both high on the list of provincial ANC members headed for the house.
President Cyril Ramaphosa vowed that the ANC will govern the Western Cape again. But with several of its leaders ditching positions in the province and running to sit in the benches of the National Assembly, that declaration might fall flat.
Jacobs said his decision was to make way for younger ANC members.
“In our predictions, we are polling really high and there’s a great chance that the ANC could be part of a ruling coalition in the Western Cape. So, we know that we have a depth of great people coming in in the province to province list.”
In a surprise twist, former Western Cape premier Ebrahim Rasool has been placed high on the party’s provincial list.
Rasool was first placed on the National Assembly list.
More in Politics
-
GALLERY: All aboard! Ramaphosa's train ride around Tshwane
-
Ramaphosa vows to 'put right' train services after experiencing hours-long delay
-
Desperate measure: Ebumnandini resident to vote for whoever gives her a toilet
-
Heads must roll, says Ramaphosa, as train arrives hours late
-
ANC's Letsatsi-Duba: We've made mistakes but ANC in process of renewal
-
Deputy Public Enterprises DG in state capture inquiry hot seat
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.