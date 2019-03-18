2 ANC WC leaders ditch provincial nominations to 'make way for younger members'

Acting ANC provincial leader Khaya Magaxa and provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs were both high on the list of provincial ANC members headed for the House.

CAPE TOWN - Two of the African National Congress' (ANC) most influential Western Cape leaders have ditched nominations for positions in the provincial legislature and for more cushy jobs in the benches of the National Assembly.

President Cyril Ramaphosa vowed that the ANC will govern the Western Cape again. But with several of its leaders ditching positions in the province and running to sit in the benches of the National Assembly, that declaration might fall flat.

Jacobs said his decision was to make way for younger ANC members.

“In our predictions, we are polling really high and there’s a great chance that the ANC could be part of a ruling coalition in the Western Cape. So, we know that we have a depth of great people coming in in the province to province list.”

In a surprise twist, former Western Cape premier Ebrahim Rasool has been placed high on the party’s provincial list.

Rasool was first placed on the National Assembly list.