Zimbabweans rally to help those affected by Cyclone Idai
HARARE - Zimbabweans are rallying to help communities devastated by Cyclone Idai, which has killed at least 31 people in the east of the country.
Among the dead are two students from a school in Chimanimani, who died when a dormitory roof collapsed.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa said in a tweet that he's praying for those affected by the storm.
My thoughts & prayers are with all those affected by Cyclone Idai. Rescue operations are underway & we are grateful for the bravery of the men & women of the Zimbabwean armed forces who, along with our local & international partners, are participating in the urgent rescue efforts— President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) March 16, 2019
It was hard for the army to reach St Charles Lwanga Seminary; conditions were too severe for a helicopter to be used and soldiers had to mount a ground operation.
Sometimes when water is little we pray for more of it but it doesn’t come. Our crops die.— Alex T Magaisa 🇿🇼 (@Wamagaisa) March 16, 2019
Sometimes when it decides to come, there’s too much of it. Our crops die.
In either case, our lives are shattered. Utter devastation.
This is what’s happening in #Zimbabwe
Please help pic.twitter.com/elRZGzjXWz
Nearly 200 pupils were marooned at the school but they've been reached now.
State media says a security guard died along with the two students.
The scale of the devastation has shocked Zimbabweans: on Facebook several organisations are collecting clothes and blankets including the main Econet phone company.
