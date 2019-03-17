Popular Topics
Zimbabweans rally to help those affected by Cyclone Idai

Among the dead are two students from a school in Chimanimani, who died when a dormitory roof collapsed.

Cyclone Idai wreacks havoc in various parts of Zimbabwe. Picture: Twitter.
Cyclone Idai wreacks havoc in various parts of Zimbabwe. Picture: Twitter.
2 hours ago

HARARE - Zimbabweans are rallying to help communities devastated by Cyclone Idai, which has killed at least 31 people in the east of the country.

Among the dead are two students from a school in Chimanimani, who died when a dormitory roof collapsed.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa said in a tweet that he's praying for those affected by the storm.

It was hard for the army to reach St Charles Lwanga Seminary; conditions were too severe for a helicopter to be used and soldiers had to mount a ground operation.

Nearly 200 pupils were marooned at the school but they've been reached now.

State media says a security guard died along with the two students.

The scale of the devastation has shocked Zimbabweans: on Facebook several organisations are collecting clothes and blankets including the main Econet phone company.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

