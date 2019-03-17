Soweto rival taxi associations reach agreement

The ANC says although commuters were affected by the fights, it supports government's decision to halt operations in response.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC in Gauteng says the two rival taxi associations in Soweto have finally reached an agreement.

This comes after a government gazette was published effectively shutting down some of the taxi routes due to a dispute between the Witwatersrand African Taxi Owners Association and the Nancefield Dube West Group.

The party says although commuters were affected by the fights, it supports government's decision to halt operations in response.

Transport MEC Ismail Vadi closed the routes over deadly clashes between the two groups after three people were allegedly killed due to the unrest.

The ANC's Tasneem Motara said, “We hoped that the impasse would be resolved much sooner. The agreement still needs to be taken up with the department.”