Soweto rival taxi associations reach agreement

-
Soweto rival taxi associations reach agreementLocal
-
Facebook says it removed 1.5 million videos of the New Zealand mosque attackWorld
-
Agriculture Dept reiterates productive farms won’t be expropriatedLocal
-
Cope blames load shedding on ANC factionsPolitics
-
Flash floods kill at least 50 in Indonesia's Papua provinceWorld
-
Justice Dept vows to continue implementing TRC recommendationsPolitics
Popular Topics
-
Soweto rival taxi associations reach agreementLocal
-
Agriculture Dept reiterates productive farms won’t be expropriatedLocal
-
Cope blames load shedding on ANC factionsPolitics
-
Justice Dept vows to continue implementing TRC recommendationsPolitics
-
Ramaphosa to conclude campaigning in MahikengPolitics
-
Eskom says brace yourselves for more load shedding todayBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Justice Dept vows to continue implementing TRC recommendationsPolitics
-
Ramaphosa to conclude campaigning in MahikengPolitics
-
DA says its lists have 'ideal' candidates to serve SAPolitics
-
Dlodlo: I didn't know I had to declare my Dubai tripPolitics
-
DA says their list of candidates is most diverse than any other partyPolitics
-
DA releases list of candidates to represent party for electionsPolitics
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The newness of getting away from the newsOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Local solutions can boost healthier food choices in South AfricaOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The ‘c’ word of elections - coalitionsOpinion
-
OPINION: I once had Luke Perry hairOpinion
-
OPINION: The ugly side of the MDC revealedOpinion
-
OPINION: On Karima Brown, the EFF and the fallacy of a 'just-world'Opinion
Popular Topics
-
Eskom says brace yourselves for more load shedding todayBusiness
-
Sasbo urges retrenched banking sector staff to consider funding start-upsBusiness
-
Mozambique cyclone to blame for stage 4 load shedding, says EskomBusiness
-
Eskom escalates load shedding to stage 4Business
-
Eskom moves load shedding to stage 3Business
-
Here we go again, Eskom implements load sheddingBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Lotto results: Saturday 17 March 2019Lifestyle
-
Soulja Boy released from jailLifestyle
-
Demi Lovato reflects on sobrietyLifestyle
-
Louis Vuitton pulls Michael Jackson-themed items from collectionLifestyle
-
Powerball results: Friday, 15 march 2019Lifestyle
-
Ariana Grande leads iHeartRadio Music Award winnersLifestyle
-
Sam Smith reveals he’s considered having sex changeLifestyle
-
Philadelphia honours Meek Mill for his work on criminal justice reformLifestyle
-
Lori Loughlin dropped from Hallmark channel roles after cheating scandalLifestyle
-
SA secure whitewash despite light failureSport
-
Floodlight problem halts Proteas chaseSport
-
Wales hammer Ireland to claim Grand SlamSport
-
Special Olympics World Games 2019 opens with majestySport
-
Champions League the measure of my success at City, says GuardiolaSport
-
Stuart Baxter: Bafana Bafana need to win for SASport
Popular Topics
-
Special Olympics World Games 2019 opens with majestySport
-
Dlodlo: I didn't know I had to declare my Dubai tripPolitics
-
Drogba hits Abu Dhabi for Special OlympicsSport
-
Mcebisi Jonas returns to state capture inquiry for cross-examinationPolitics
-
The Torch of Hope arrives in Abu DhabiSport
-
'Every dream he had was taken away' - Mondeor High pupil memorialLocal
-
Death toll in New Zealand mosque terror attack rises to 49World
-
Rakeshh Dhevalall: 'I wish I could've done more to save Kulani Mathebula's life'Local
-
Digitisation leads Standard Bank to close branches, cut jobsBusiness
-
Understanding the fourth industrial revolution in a South African contextBusiness
-
How to 'treat yo self' and not be a slave to debtLifestyle
-
Actress Gail Mabalane opens up on alopecia diagnosisLifestyle
-
Dealing with loss of a loved one: Nikki Bush on grief, moving onLifestyle
-
Listen as MEC Mazibuko warns staff: 'Give me combi courts or your resignations'Politics
-
Equality Court to test allegations that FNB discriminates against black clientsBusiness
-
Why does Danny K's tweet 'touch your studio'?Local
-
Msimanga says DA can't rule out coalition with EFF in GautengPolitics
-
Is South Africa ready for a coalition government?Politics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
-
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
-
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!Sport
-
[CARTOON] No Love LostPolitics
- Sun
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 22°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 12°C
Soweto rival taxi associations reach agreement
The ANC says although commuters were affected by the fights, it supports government's decision to halt operations in response.
JOHANNESBURG - The ANC in Gauteng says the two rival taxi associations in Soweto have finally reached an agreement.
This comes after a government gazette was published effectively shutting down some of the taxi routes due to a dispute between the Witwatersrand African Taxi Owners Association and the Nancefield Dube West Group.
The party says although commuters were affected by the fights, it supports government's decision to halt operations in response.
Transport MEC Ismail Vadi closed the routes over deadly clashes between the two groups after three people were allegedly killed due to the unrest.
The ANC's Tasneem Motara said, “We hoped that the impasse would be resolved much sooner. The agreement still needs to be taken up with the department.”
Timeline
-
Soweto commuters urged to use other transport as taxi ranks, routes shut down3 days ago
-
National Taxi Alliance, Soweto groups meet after deadly violence8 days ago
-
Deadline looms for two Soweto taxi associations to motivate use of routes9 days ago
-
Taxi violence rocks Orlando West, taxi protest hits Dobsonville12 days ago
Popular in Local
-
Eskom says brace yourselves for more load shedding today3 hours ago
-
Cope blames load shedding on ANC factions2 hours ago
-
Mozambique cyclone to blame for stage 4 load shedding, says Eskom17 hours ago
-
Eskom escalates load shedding to stage 421 hours ago
-
Justice Dept vows to continue implementing TRC recommendations2 hours ago
-
'Why don't you listen?' Tempers flare during Ramaphosa's Riverlea visitone day ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.