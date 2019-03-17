Popular Topics
SA secure whitewash despite light failure

The result gave the Proteas a 5-0 series victory over the hapless Sri Lankan tourists.

Proteas complete 5-0 Series win in match shortened by floodlight failure. Picture: Twitter @OfficialCSA.
Proteas complete 5-0 Series win in match shortened by floodlight failure. Picture: Twitter @OfficialCSA.
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Aiden Markram scored a career-best half-century and shared successive partnerships of 70 with Faf du Plessis and an unbroken 57 with Rassie van der Dussen to lead the Proteas to a 41 runs victory on the DLS method in the final One-Day International at Newlands on Saturday.

The result gave the Proteas a 5-0 series victory over the hapless Sri Lankan tourists.

A partial floodlight failure halted and eventually cut the match short as South Africa and Markram looked in complete control.

The Proteas were always well ahead of the DLS System and this was due the home team bundling out Sri Lanka for just 225.

Kagiso Rabada finished with figures of 3-50 while there were two wickets each for the quick Anrich Nortje as well as Imran Tahir, who like JP Duminy was playing his final ODI in South Africa.

Markram was named Man of the Match while De Kock walked away with Man of the Series.

